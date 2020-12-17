Funny role of Jason Biggs in a new show

One of the popular lead actors from the American Pie movies, Jason Bigg, is gearing up for a curious new show in this role.

The Fox network commissioned the show, Cherries Wild, a trivia competition with a giant slot machine in the center.

The show will be hosted by actor Jason Biggs, which is a collaboration between Fox Alternative Entertainment and Pepsi, whose Wild Cherry brand will be integrated into the show.

On the show, teams of two will answer pop culture trivia questions for a chance to win a prize of up to $ 250,000.

But for the final round, the team must spin the reels of the slot machine; if all the cherries come out, the contestants will win the grand prize.

With the humorous experience and always charming Jason Biggs at the helm of the show, Cherries Wild will be a classic trivia game show

The new Fox and Pepsi program will premiere on February 14, 2021, a curious date of Valentine’s Day, it seems that its premiere will include a special.



