Funny clip of “Deadpool 3” depicts the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

Who hasn’t recovered from the big news about Deadpool 3 yet?

A week ago, we were still living in a world where Hugh Jackman was never going to play Wolverine. In the end, in “Logan” the character received an emotional farewell, and the actor, who made his Hollywood debut as a popular Marvel comics character in 2000, repeatedly said that he would not return to this role. Well, obviously he changed his mind, since it was announced that Jackman would play Wolverine again in Deadpool 3. We’re far from a big comeback, but someone shot a clip imagining what it might look like.

If you follow the news about superhero movies closely, then most likely you are familiar with BossLogic, which has created many commissioned and officially commissioned illustrations over the years, the latest of which includes the concept art of Black Adam, for which Dwayne Johnson received an award. a sign of approval. Having just presented some brutal fan art on “Deadpool 3,” BossLogic has put together this funny look at how the return of Wolverine might happen.

Remember, Logan ended up with Wolverine dying from fatal wounds inflicted on him by his wild clone X-24. So if the action of “Deadpool 3” was to take place after Logan, then Deadpool would really need to dig Wolverine out of the grave. However, instead of the latter immediately baring his claws, the Mercenary with the Mouth would have to inject Wolverine with something that reactivates his healing factor, which did not work during the events of the 2017 film.

It’s a fun scenario to imagine, but it doesn’t look like it’s really in the cards. The day after the big news about “Deadpool 3” was announced, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman co-starred in a video to clarify any questions regarding how the return of Wolverine fits into the canon of X-Men films. It’s funny, but most of what they said was hidden by the song Wham! “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” but before that, Reynolds said that “Deadpool 3” is “not about” Wolverine’s death because it’s “a completely separate story.” the thing.” So unless the story of the triquel is radically reworked, we can reasonably assume that the action of this upcoming Marvel movie will not take place after Logan.

Then the question arises whether the Wolverine we see in Deadpool 3 is the “main one” from a moment in time preceding Logan, or a doppelganger/variant from another universe/chronology. It will probably be some time before this question is answered, but at least Hugh Jackman is enthusiastic about playing Wolverine again… and by that I mean he said “Yes, of course” to the offer. Logan director James Mangold also said that no matter how Wolverine returns, he can’t wait to see the “madness” that Jackman and Reynolds will “concoct”.

Although the specific details of the plot of “Deadpool 3” are kept secret, like its two predecessors, it will be an R-rated novel. Sean Levy from Free Guy and The Adam Project sits in the director’s chair of the triquel, while Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returned to write the script, and Bob’s Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Lojelin wrote the previous draft. Even though it’s a Marvel Studios production, it’s unclear whether “Deadpool 3” will take place directly in the MCU or will officially be the last Fox-verse entry.

“Deadpool 3” will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024. If you want to watch the first two films about Deadpool and/or Logan, subscribe to Disney+.