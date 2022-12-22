Funny Accident “Star Trek: Prodigy Showrunners Had to Fix When Writing The Penultimate Episode of The First Season”

Warning! Below are SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Prodigy episode “Supernova, Part 1“. Read at your own risk!

It may seem ridiculous to suggest that anything in “Supernova, Part 1” is funny, especially close to the finale of the first season of “Star Trek: The Prodigy.” Dal and the team were unable to stop the activation of the weapon, and just when it seemed that the Diviner could influence to help them stop him, he was killed by Asencia. This moment was one of the hardest Prodigy scenes to date, but it also created a hilarious moment for the showrunners and writers as they worked on the penultimate episode of the first season.

I had the opportunity to talk to Star Trek: Prodigy showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman about how the children’s show handled the very adult death of the Soothsayer, and I learned a funny little piece about the problem they faced when writing the episode. The brothers explained that although they usually had a lot of leeway in what they showed, the penultimate episode presented a big problem that they didn’t realize until someone else pointed it out. Kevin Hageman shared that although they knew the Fortune Teller’s fate, they didn’t really think about the reality of his dead body hanging on the bridge at the end of the episode:

It was an accident. When we first wrote it, our director pointed out that at the end there is a dramatic collision with Asensia, and the body of the Soothsayer is just lying on the bridge all this time. We are like this: “My God, we can’t let that happen.”

If the Diviner had eventually recovered from his wounds, it might not have been a problem. Of course, the Soothsayer dies in the middle of the episode, and with the realization that his corpse will just hang out on the bridge while the rest of the chaos unfolds, the Star Trek: Prodigy team had to be creative.

Fortunately, they are responsible for creating the Wow N’akat species and were able to make changes that will eventually affect the species in the future. Dan Hageman explained how this problem has forever changed the knowledge about Wow N’akat:

So now, Val N’akat, according to the canon, when they die, they evaporate.

If The Diviner had been one of the many villainous species previously set in Star Trek: Voyager, Prodigy might have faced a bigger problem. Now, assuming we see more Wow N’akat in the future, there will always be a way to deal with dead bodies! I guess this is the dark side of a children’s show, but a great way to ensure that the action can continue without scarring the kids from the lifeless husks of Wow N’akat when they launch their Paramount+ subscriptions.

The good news is that if any other upcoming Star Trek series decides to show Wow N’akat, the death scene shouldn’t look too weird in live action. The world of “Star Trek” is full of unique views and other strange things, so even if it was fixed on the spot, in general it is completely consistent with this franchise.

Star Trek: Prodigy ends the first season on Paramount+ (opens in new tab) on Thursday, December 29. The current situation is not good for the crew and Starfleet as a whole, so we’ll need to see exactly what happens in the finale and how it lays the groundwork for season 2.