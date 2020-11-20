Funimation: streaming anime advances debut in Brazil

This week, Brazil received another streaming service. Funimation arrived in the country with several animes filling its catalog. The platform, which would debut here only in December, but which had its launch early, offers dubbed and subtitled options for its subscribers.

Many fans of Japanese animations waited anxiously for the availability of anime streaming in Brazil. Funimation has a very strong brand positioning abroad and competes directly with Crunchyroll, also specialized in anime.

Before its launch, the platform promised a catalog with about 200 animes, but, for now, there are just under 100. Among the highlights, are series like Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Overlord, Fruits Basket, The Promised Neverland, Fire Force, Tokyo Ghoul and Attack on Titan, in addition to the classic Cowboy Bebop.

The expectation is that the other anime will be added soon, as the development of streaming in Brazil.

It is worth mentioning that some of these titles, such as My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan, have options dubbed in Portuguese. However, all animes can be watched with original Japanese audio and Portuguese subtitles.

In this way, Funimation aims to reach the most diverse types of public, with their particularities and tastes.

The streaming platform has already announced that it intends to perform simultaneous transmissions with constant updates to stay well ahead of competitors. Many fans are already waiting for some specific anime premieres with their new seasons.

To check out the Funimation content, simply create an account and choose a subscription plan. The monthly plan has a value of R $ 24.90. Subscribers can still opt for the annual plan in the amount of R $ 249. Streaming also offers a free tasting period.

Liked? Be sure to tell us what you think of the launch of this streaming platform here in Brazil.



