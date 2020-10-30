Funimation has released details of plans anime streaming

Funimation, a global provider of anime content, has announced details of prices for its expansion into Latin America, whose launch date – December 2020 – is close. Funimation, which is currently available in the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, will expand to Brazil and Mexico offering anime series subtitled in Portuguese and Spanish, respectively, with selected dubbed titles.

The service will initially be available only on the Web, and on several Smart TV applications and platforms in 2021.

Funimation’s SVOD (Video on Demand) service will be available at R $ 24.90 Reais per month (or R $ 249.00 Reais annually) in Brazil and 99 Pesos per month (or 990 Pesos annually) in Mexico. This single price (called Premium Plus) does not include advertising.

Users can sign up for a free two-week trial. Funimation Brasil will accept Visa, Mastercard and PayPal credit cards at launch with more options available as applications are launched.

Anime fans in Brazil and Mexico will be able to enjoy more than 1,500 hours of more than 200 series and films during the initial content offering, including:

Attack on Titan Final Season, voiced exclusively for Funimation

The great anime franchises My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, Overlord, Sword Art

Online, Fruits Basket and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Fan favorites like Cowboy Bebop, Steins; Gate & Love Live! Sunshine !!

In addition to Danganronpa, Noragami, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai,

The Promised Neverland and Plunderer

After launch, Funimation will continue to add even more content, including several Simulcast series from Japan’s fall season, as well as some classic catalog titles.



