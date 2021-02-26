Fundación MAPFRE will discuss education in games

It is an event in which experts from different fields will participate in an environment of inclusion and dissemination.

Fundación MAPFRE has announced that it is joining the Live Gamers Show with a project that aims to improve the quality of life of the characters and the progress of society through multinational programs and activities. They will do so under the umbrella of this event, which will take place next April 2021 (days 8, 9, 10 and 11). They also reveal that they will organize two sessions in which they will address videogames from the prisms of health and education.

Live Gamers Show, a program that is also committed to inclusion, will have several online sessions that can be followed completely free of charge. Fundación MAPFRE assures in the press release that “great experts” will be present, who will talk about the latest news, tools and advice on the video game industry. Representatives from different fields will attend, which includes people from the development, communication, esports and teaching staff. They also promise a “virtual and interactive environment of the highest quality.”

Giveaway for a PS5

Those who sign up for the Live Gamers Show will have a chance to win some prizes, not to mention the cosplay contest that is underway. One of the most interesting prizes included with the registration is the possibility of getting a PS5, a console that like Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S has had a difficult premiere, since demand has far exceeded supply. The coronavirus has affected the production and distribution of all these machines.

Live Gamers Show has already uploaded the programming and the different promotions to its official website. According to the website, the event “is an initiative designed for video game lovers, with international projection and under the annual commitment to serve as a platform for major launches and technological innovation offered by the electronic entertainment sector, in collaboration with other actors from different disciplines, especially from education ”.