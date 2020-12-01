Fund Manager Reveals That Changed His Mind On Bitcoin

Even when the price of Bitcoin (BTC) approached the nearest $ 20,000 about 3 years ago, it was subjected to brutal criticism from institutional investors and fund managers. The rise of the BTC / USD parity to $ 20,000 in 2020 prompted many fund managers and analysts to think again.

Another traditional fund manager understands the value of Bitcoin

Inigo Fraser-Jenkins, one of the notorious cryptocurrency critics, has also been the most recent step back in BTC. The famous investor, who worked as portfolio strategy officer at Bernstein Research, stated that he now sees Bitcoin as an asset that should be included in his investment portfolio.

Emphasizing that every investor should have a place for BTC in his portfolio, the manager emphasized that the reason behind this change of opinion is not the sharp rise in the BTC price.

Fraser-Jenkins listed the reasons that made him change his mind about Bitcoin as follows:

Financial and monetary expansion created by the coronavirus pandemic,

Increasing inflation and tax rates,

Decrease in trust and dignity in fiat currencies,

Bitcoin volatility has decreased significantly in recent years.

Bitcoin again, claim to ban again

The fund manager also emphasized that despite these positive thoughts, there is still a possibility that states could ban Bitcoin. In fact, the statement that Bitcoin could be banned was also voiced by billionaire investor Ray Dalio. Jenkins thinks that the increased influence of states on economies after fiscal expansion will fuel interest in BTC. This increases the likelihood of states banning BTC, creating an interesting paradox.

Still, it is very unlikely that governments will ban Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, according to Fraser-Jenkins. For this, the experienced investor stated that crypto currencies should grow to the extent that the reflational plans of the states are ahead, and that such a situation is not currently in question.

According to Jenkins, investors should include BTC investment in even a small percentage of their portfolio. In addition, the “just in case” S&P 500 and US 10-Year Government Bond investment can also protect investors. The fund manager stated that if Bitcoin’s average monthly return exceeds 3%, investors should buy more BTC.

Bernstein Research will neither be the first nor the last

Looking at the table published by Bernstein Research, it is seen that the US 10-Year Government Bond investment leads with 66%. In second place is the S&P 500 with 29%, that is, stock market investment, and the third is Bitcoin with 4%.

In fact, there has been a serious increase in the number of institutional giants that consider BTC as long-term investments. In addition to the increase in Grayscale’s funds, giant companies such as MicroStrategy and Guggenheim have officially added BTC to their lists.



