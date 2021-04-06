Funamiation anime app comes to Nintendo Switch

The Funimation app, which makes hundreds of anime available, is now also available for Nintendo Switch. Previously accessible to the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland, the novelty now arrives in Brazil and Mexico with plans to expand further in the coming months.

It is now possible to download the Funimation app through the video game. It is worth mentioning that, until now, Funimation is the only anime streaming platform with software that can be accessed natively on the Nintendo console. It is also the second video-on-demand (SVOD) service available for the device.

The streaming platform features several famous titles, including My Hero Academia, Assassination Classroom and the final season of Attack on Titan. There are also other great titles like Death Note, One Punch Man and Cowboy Bebop.

Kaliel Roberts, head of product for Funimation, comments that the company continues to seek presence on platforms used by the anime audience. According to him, Funimation is committed to serving the community of fans on all platforms and who did not hesitate to join the Switch when it became a possibility. He also says that this work resulted in an immersive and immersive application.

Recalling that Funimation’s video on demand (SVOD) service has been in Brazil since November last year. The platform allows a free trial for two weeks and a single plan (Premium Plus) to watch content without advertising. The monthly price is R $ 24.90 and the annual R $ 249.00, payment can be made via PayPal and Visa and Mastercard credit cards.