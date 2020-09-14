Fun & Serious will celebrate its tenth issue online

The veteran event, which is usually held in Bilbao, confirms its first guests, among whom are personalities such as Tim Willits and Mark Merril.

An atypical year for all citizens, a strange year for video game fairs. The coronavirus epidemic has caused the cancellation of presentational events, although some of them have returned in digital format. This is the case of the Fun & Serious Game Festival, which has confirmed its tenth edition for December 10 and 12. Among the first guests there are already two confirmed names: on the one hand, Marc Merril, co-founder and president of Riot Games (League of Legends, Valorant); on the other, Tim Willits, a developer linked for decades to id Software and sagas such as DOOM or Quake.

The event has been conceived with the idea of ​​being interesting for a varied public, for which different talks related to the video game industry will be offered. “F&S celebrates its first 10 years of life in 2020 and it would have been difficult for us to give up celebrating it,” says Alfonso Gómez, director of the festival, “much more if this celebration coincides with a year that, also for video games, is the key driver of the Spanish economy has not been easy ”.

Support to the sector in difficult times

According to Gómez, “we all remember cancellations, reformulations of events, companies that have gone through moments of great difficulty. That is why it seemed important to us to launch a message of support to the sector, to creators and also to the media that are accomplices in our dissemination activity of the video game, as art, as an economic dynamo and as an indisputable part of the culture of our country . A message of closeness and complicity ”.

The Game Industry Forum, aimed at offering indie developers the chance to network and reflect on industry-related issues, will be back online. It has also been announced that the deadline for registering for the FS Play Awards has just opened, with a prize of 4000 euros for the Most Innovative Indie Game, Best Basque Video Game and Best Serious Game. Winners will receive their award at the Titaunium Awards gala, where the GOTY and other accolades are presented.



