Fun Facts You Should Know About Jamie Fraser

Jamie may not be as central to the narrative as Claire, but he is essential to this epic love and adventure story of Outlander, the biggest character after Claire herself and, of course, an instant fan favorite.

However, would fans say they know everything about him? Here are some little details that even the most hardcore Outlander fans might not have noticed.

Jamie changed Fergus’s name

Jaime hired Fergus to steal confidential information that he could not otherwise get into his hands. Fergus’s real name in Outlander was Claudel, but Jamie considered him too effeminate and decided to call him Fergus.

Scottish outfit in Claire’s fantasy

Claire dissociated herself into a fantasy world in the 20th century where her entire family had gathered around her, including Murtagh, Jocasta, Fergus and Marsali, and Jamie in Outlander.

The detail that Outlander fans might have missed here is that while most of the others looked his age in Claire’s fantasy, Jamie was the only one who looked younger than him at the time.

The Jamie in Claire’s dream was the young redhead before the Battle of Culloden and not the oldest, often with glasses, one of the later seasons of Outlander. Also, everyone else was dressed in modern western clothing in this fantasy except for him.

Based on a real person

Finally, a little detail that everyone would have missed is that Outlander’s James Alexander Malcolm McKenzie Fraser was likely inspired by an actual historical figure.

It is rumored that Outlander character Jamie was based on an actual Scottish soldier during the Jacobite rebellion who had survived the Battle of Culloden, also a Fraser named Simon Lovet.



