Fun Apps To Wake Up To The Beast: Alarmy

Alarmy: There are special people in this world, blessed with a superhuman ability to wake up without alarms, without having to program any little gadget that will go off just at the right time. And also these people get up happy, happy, smiling …

But 80% of humanity needs alarms, they need coffee by the gallon and they don’t exactly smile. In fact, there are those who a normal alarm does not work for them, which is why we bring you this fun and radical app. Of course, we warn: Do not hold us responsible if you throw your mobile against the ground when using it.

Alarmy

Considered by the community one of the best alarm clock apps on the Play Store. Alarmy, which is available in the Play Store, has a very simple design but what is most striking is that it has different ways of turning off.

For example, there is the photo mode, in which you join a photo you have taken to the alarm and until you take an identical one again, the alarm clock will not stop ringing. For this reason, it is important that it be something that you have nearby, such as a toothbrush, a cup or similar. You can also shake the mobile or even have to do a mathematical operation if you prefer.

Free version

■ Very loud ringtones for heavy sleepers and night owls, as well as soft wake-up sounds for people who want to wake up worry-free.

■ Photo mission: wake up and take a photo of the registered place to deactivate the alarm.

■ Math mission: solve simple or advanced math problems and activate your brain

■ Barcode Mission: Scan the barcode or QR code you registered to turn off the alarm.

■ Shake Mission: shake your phone up to 999 times to wake up your body

Paid version

All of the above plus

■ Awake Status Check: If you’re worried you might fall asleep again, worry no more. Wake Up Check will monitor you until you show that you are fully awake

■ Backup sound – Sometimes the alarm just doesn’t detect it. But if you wait too long you get a very loud second alarm

■ Time Pressure: an AI voice dictation will give you the exact time and a personalized message every minute until you turn off the alarm

■ Writing Mission: Write some motivational quotes on your keyboard to get energized as you wake up.

■ Walking mission: Get out of bed and take 10, 20, or 50 steps to get moving right away.