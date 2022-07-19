Fullmetal Alchemist Sequel Trailer Reveals Release Date

Netflix releases a new trailer for the movie “Steel Alchemist: Revenge of the Scar” / “The Last Alchemy”. The films are based on the manga “The Steel Alchemist”, which has been adapted into many anime series, video games and films since its debut in 2003. The movie “The Steel Alchemist”, and together they will complete the story of the original manga.

Netflix Asia has released the English part of the trailer Steel Alchemist: Scar’s Revenge/The last alchemy. Like the 2017 film, “Scar’s Revenge” and “The Last Alchemy” are live action. The trailer reveals that these films will be dedicated to the Elric brothers, Ed and Al, when they discover that a serial killer is targeting state alchemists. Although they don’t know the killer’s real name, they call him “Scar” because of the X-shaped scar on his forehead. The Elric brothers must work together to protect themselves and the rest of the alchemists.

“Scar’s Revenge” will bring back Ryosuke Yamada, Atom Mizuishi, Tsubasa Honda and Dean Fujioka to its cast, who played Ed, Al, Winry and Roy in the first film, respectively. The film also stars Misako Renbutsu, Kanata Hongo, Yuina Kuroshima, Keisuke Watanabe and Kokoro Terada. The premiere of “Steel Alchemist: The Revenge of the Scar” will take place on Netflix on Saturday, August 20, and its sequel, “Steel Alchemist: The Last Alchemy”, will be released on Saturday, September 24.