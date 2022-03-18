Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile Highlights Characters In New Trailer

Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile: Square Enix released, this Friday (18), the second official trailer of Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile, the newest tactical RPG in development for mobile devices, which is part of the celebration of the 20 years of the franchise.

The video, which you can check out just below, highlights some of the main characters that players will be able to use in the title, including some of their special attacks, which result in cinematic cutscenes during battles.

And by the way, the preview also shows some gameplay, including exploration and, most importantly, tactical fights that will test players’ skills. The style seems to be inspired by titles like Fire Emblem and Advance Wars, with grid movement and a combat phase.

The title was revealed late last year by Square Enix as part of the franchise’s 20th anniversary celebration. Recently, the celebration also featured the announcement of two more live-action films, which was accompanied by a video preview.

For fans interested in trying out the game, the game’s official website in Japan is currently accepting registrations for those who want to be part of the closed beta test. Applications will be accepted until March 22, but only 6,000 users will be selected to participate. Testing should take place between March 31 and April 8.

The game is scheduled to be released in the Japanese summer of this year (between June and September), for iOS and Android. For now, Square Enix has not revealed plans for a worldwide release.