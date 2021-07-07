Fullmetal Alchemist Celebrates 20 Years With Square Enix Ads

Fullmetal Alchemist, one of the crowd’s most beloved shounens, is celebrating 20 years since the release of the first chapter of the manga written by Hiromu Arakawa. At the time, it was published by Enix, which later merged with Square to form Square Enix.

Fullmetal Alchemist The promise is that new projects will be revealed, with the right to some grandiose announcements, but it is not yet possible to say with certainty whether or not this includes a new adaptation of the series for video games, as the announcement was quite vague.

If you want to check out all the revelations first hand, Square Enix has already provided the link to its official live video on YouTube, remembering that the presentation will start on July 12th at 8:00 am EDT:

A teaser site is also up and running, and you can access it from here. It will probably be updated at the end of the live with all the information about the new projects.

Have you ever played any of the Fullmetal Alchemist games? What would you like to see in an eventual new franchise title? How are your expectations for this 20-year event? Let us know in the comments below!