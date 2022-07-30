Fuller House Star Laurie Laughlin Breaks Silence After College Admissions Scandal

Fuller House star Laurie Laughlin is gradually returning to the media spotlight. The star found herself in serious legal hot water after it was revealed that she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli abused their status and college board to bring their two daughters forward, and now she has spoken out about the scandal.

In 2019, it was revealed that Laughlin and Giannulli had paid $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, accepted to the University of Southern California. Laughlin even went so far as to get her daughters to pose for fake photos of rowers, giving the impression that the girls’ acceptance was due to the school brigade team, although none of the girls participated and never engaged in this sport. The star of the Netflix series Fuller House pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud, served a two-month prison sentence back in 2020, and after her release, the judge ordered her to do 150 hours of community service. Her husband served a five-month sentence for his crimes and was released in April 2021.

Despite the negative reaction she has faced over the past few years, Laughlin appeared on television for the first time since the admission scandal. The appearance was made during the KTLA Lead with Love 3 telethon, where Laughlin appeared as a guest and promoted her charity work at Project Angel Food in Los Angeles. The Full House graduate burst out laughing while talking about her work with the charity, telling KTLA: “It’s a community, it’s a family, and all the people who work here are just wonderful. They welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly depressed and broken.”

She further added that Project Angel Food is more than just feeding the needy, and said that she found the most unexpected home by working with the organization. “I am so proud to be here and work with this organization. Because they really care. It’s really a community,” she explained. The Fuller House star’s name was included in many conversations about power inequality and the consequences of white privilege in Hollywood when news broke about the college scandal. This caused the anger of many, and many of her long-time fans since her participation in the sitcom 90’s “Full House” turned away from her.

Laughlin made huge public mistakes that ultimately prevented other qualified students from being accepted to the University of Southern California, and nothing will detract from that. However, it seems that the star is trying to start a new life and has found a real sense of privacy in her work for the less fortunate, and this should be celebrated.

Fuller House is now available on Netflix.