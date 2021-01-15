Full size comparison: Samsung Galaxy S21 and S20 lines

After an immense amount of leaks, Samsung today made its Galaxy S21 line official. Composed of the S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra, the new flagship family of the South Korean giant escapes from what was seen in the past generation with a more robust and premium design, in addition to bringing revised camera sets, especially the Ultra model, with the new 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor.

As usual in all major launches, TudoCelular now pits the new Samsung Galaxy S21 line against its predecessors of the Galaxy S20 line. Do the releases correct the flaws of the past Galaxy generation? To answer your questions, TudoCelular now gathers information from the main Samsung smartphones for 2021.

Samsung Galaxy S21

71.2 x 151.7 x 7.9 mm

6.2 inches – 2400×1080 px

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

75.6 x 161.4 x 7.8 mm

6.7 inches – 2400×1080 px

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

75.6 x 165.1 x 8.9 mm

6.8 inches – 3200×1440 px