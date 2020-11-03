Full Screen Sports Wristband HONOR Band 6 Released

Huawei’s subsidiary HONOR has officially released its new sports bracelet, HONOR Band 6. The company’s new sports bracelet, HONOR Band 6, comes in 3 different color options and 2 different variants.

HONOR, the sub-brand of Chinese technology giant Huawei, has officially released the HONOR Band 6 sports bracelet. The new bracelet of the Chinese company has earned the title of being the first sports bracelet with this feature in the world with its full screen panel.

HONOR Band 6 has two different variants. While one of these variants does not have NFC support, the other has NFC support. In addition, the design of the HONOR Band 6 stands at a different point than its predecessors, while the bracelet is considered to be a mini version of HONOR Watch ES.

HONOR Band 6 specifications

HONOR Band 6 has a 1.47 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels. The wristband does not have a capacitive keyboard as it uses gesture navigation just like smartphones. However, on the right side of the bracelet’s screen, there is a red button that can be used to turn on the screen.

HONOR’s new sports bracelet is available in three different colors. These; Meteorite Black, Seagull Gray and Coral Powder. However, these color options are offered only on the wristband’s strap, while the body of black comes in black in all color variants. The wristband features Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, 180 mAh battery, water resistance up to 5 ATM and charging with a magnetic charger.

HONOR Band 6 offers 10 sports modes, monitoring of blood oxygen levels, Huawei TruSeen 4.0 24-hour heart rate monitoring, Huawei TruSleep sleep tracking, menstrual cycle and battery life of up to 14 days. The NFC-powered variant of the watch also supports contactless payment and voice assistant.

Let’s come to the price part, which is the most curious thing about the bracelet. HONOR Band 6 has a price tag of 249 yuan, while the NFC-supported model of the bracelet has a price of 289 yuan, 365 TL. It is not yet known when the bracelet will be available in the international market.



