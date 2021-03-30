Full Moon helped ‘dismantle’ ship in Suez Canal

After nearly a week of literal squeeze, the disaster for the Ever Given container ship, stranded in the Suez Canal, came to an end, and the meganavio floated on Monday (29). And help came from the sky: a huge full moon, which today must reach its perigee (closest point to Earth), contributed to the rising tides in the channel region.

On Sunday night (28), while the work teams alternated in the tasks of dredging sand and pulling the ship, a phenomenon known as “tide sizígia” occurred, a term that comes from astronomy and comprehensively identifies the alignment of three bodies belonging to the same gravitational system, in this case the Earth, the Moon and the Sun.

As these two celestial objects are the ones that exert the greatest gravitational attraction on our planet, the most obvious response to the phenomenon is an elevation of the waters of the oceans. Therefore, when a full moon and a new moon occur, the attraction joins that of the sun in a movement also known as the royal tide, which, according to The New York Times, raised the waters of the Suez Canal by up to 46 centimeters.

And the moon was really full on Sunday night. Speaking to the Associated Press, CEO of rescue company Boskalis, Peter Berdowski, acknowledged: “We had enormous help from the strong ebbing tide that occurred this afternoon.” For him, the forces of nature gave that little push, “and it was a stronger push than two tugs could pull”.