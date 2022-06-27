“Full House” star Jodie Sweetin was thrown to the ground by police during Roe’s protest against Wade, and their video

Tensions escalated over the weekend after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade case, which recognized women’s constitutional right to an abortion. Many celebrities shared their opinions about the controversial decision on social media, and others joined numerous Pro Choice rallies organized across the country. Former “Full House” and “Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin – a well-known activist for women’s rights — took part in a protest in Los Angeles, and a video from this event went viral, in which the police throw the actress to the ground.

In the video, Jodie Sweetin is shown with a megaphone on the side of the freeway where the protest was taking place, and police officers can be seen pushing her back to the road before pushing her to the ground. The incident was caught on camera, so see for yourself:

Los Angeles Police just beat up actress/activist Jodie Sweetin at a pro-choice protest pic.twitter.com/FMJNfjUMBW26 June 2022

After the Fuller House actress was helped off the ground, she took a moment to put her cap back on and get ready before joining the crowd, who began chanting, “No justice, no peace.” Michael Ade, who shared the video, said Jodie Sweetin “tried to lead a group of peaceful demonstrators off the freeway” during the incident.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement (to people) that it is aware of what happened and is investigating the use of force by officers:

The Los Angeles police are aware of a video clip in which officers push a woman to the ground, preventing the group from entering on foot and overtaking the 101 freeway. The force used will be evaluated in accordance with Los Angeles Police Department policy and procedure. As the nation continues to struggle with the latest Supreme Court ruling, the Los Angeles Police Department will continue to promote the rights enshrined in the 1st Amendment by protecting life and property.

Jodie Sweetin released her own statement after the protest. She did not discuss the situation with the officers, but instead said she was proud of those who came out to protest and promised to continue fighting for women’s rights. She said:

I am extremely proud of the hundreds of people who came yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest against the enormous injustice committed by our Supreme Court. Our activity will continue until our voices are heard and measures are taken. This will not stop us, we will continue to fight for our rights. We are not free until we are ALL free.

Jodie Sweetin became famous thanks to the role of Stephanie Tanner in the beloved sitcom of the 80s and 90s “Full House”. She reprised the role in the Netflix reboot “Fuller House” along with former co-stars Candice Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, the late Bob Saget, John Stamos and others. Both shows are available for streaming on a Netflix subscription.

The Supreme Court’s June 24 6-3 decision overturning Roe v. Wade overturned federal protection against abortion, leaving individual states the right to enact laws for or against abortion. After the repeal, a number of states immediately imposed a ban on abortions. Expect to hear about more protests and legal disputes in the coming weeks and months.