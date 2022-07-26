Full House and Hallmark veterinarian Laurie Laughlin first appeared on television after the scandal

Laurie Laughlin has been slowly making her way back to Hollywood since she was released from prison in 2020 following the college admissions scandal. Although she worked as an actress again, Laughlin did not appear in public and did not give interviews until recently. The allocation of charity close to her heart led to the fact that the actress appeared on television for the first time after the scandal. The veterinarian of Full House and Hallmark spoke excitedly about the healing in her first interview in a long time.

The star of “When the Heart Calls” unexpectedly appeared at a telethon for the Los Angeles food pantry and the charity organization Project Angel Food. Laughlin was one of many stars, including Eric McCormack of Will and Grace, who tried to raise donations for the organization. She appeared in a KTLA video where she explained how connected she is with charity and its home delivery service:

I’ve been working with Project Angel Food for a year and a half now, and it was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I had to work everywhere – packed a lot of cereal, packed a lot of fruit. Bags and bags of fruit. . . . My favorite job is with delivery. I have the same delivery route, once a week, and I see the same people, and it’s so nice to connect with these people. Often they cannot leave their homes.

Laughlin seems to have found satisfaction in helping those less fortunate after facing personal difficulties, and a bright spot after the college admissions scandal. Volunteering seemed like a bright spot of scandal after graduating from college. For graduates of Full House, delivering food to those in need meant establishing human connections and spending time with them. The actress got emotional when she told how charity helped her after her release from prison:

It’s a community, it’s a family, and all the people who work here are so wonderful. They welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly depressed and broken. That’s how I found a home here, and I feel what they’ve done for me, and that’s why I’m so proud to be here and work with this organization, because they really care about me. It’s really a community. It’s more than just feeding people, it’s loving people and helping people.

Volunteering at Project Angel Food has clearly been beneficial for Laurie Laughlin, and this is not the only time she has done good since her release from prison. She also paid the tuition in full so that two students could enroll in college back in 2021.

The actress has come a long way after the scandal with college admission, which became public in early 2019. She was investigated for allegedly bribing USC with a $500,000 “gift” so that her daughters would be accepted into the school’s rowing team. despite the fact that the young women had no rowing experience.

In light of the scandal, the verdict and the time spent in prison, Hollywood avoided the actress, and Netflix and the Hallmark channel excluded her from their programs, although she is returning. Laughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were sentenced to two and five months in prison, respectively. The Full House vet served her sentence in 2020, and her husband served his sentence in 2021.

Currently, Laurie Laughlin participates in the GAC family drama "When Hope Calls" as her first role after the scandal. Working with the network was a family affair, and TV niece Candice Cameron Bure had several projects.