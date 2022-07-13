Full chronology of the movie “Despicable Me Minions”

Warning: Contains potential SPOILERS for Minions: The Rise of Gru

The full timeline of the films “Minions” and “Despicable Me”, covering almost 4 billion years from the creation of the Earth to the present day, is perhaps one of the longest in the history of cinema. From the appearance of the minions themselves in the depths of prehistory to the events of Despicable Me 3, the main characters of the series have formed many elements of the history of this imaginary universe. Thus, it is not quite easy to get an idea of the key events.

Although the Despicable Me series was initially focused on a modern, albeit highly stylized alternative time period, the franchise is becoming increasingly ambitious in scale. The introduction to Minions, for example, shows how titled little yellow creatures have shaped the course of villainy since the time of the dinosaurs. This means that any comprehensive timeline has a huge selection of potentially significant events.

Despite the fact that thanks to the movie “Minions”, viewers know about many outstanding masters who have had banana-obsessed henchmen over the years, any complete chronology of the films “Minions” and “Despicable Me” should focus on the events of the films. As a result, the chronology presented here basically follows what is happening on the screen. Here is the complete chronology of the films “Minions” and “Despicable Me” from 3 800 000 000 BC to about 2017.

Minions created – 3 800 000 000 years B.C.

As can be seen from the opening credits of the Minions, the origin story of the Minions begins with the appearance of all life on Earth. According to the montage, the minion-like cells were always drawn to organisms that were scarier and nastier than they really are, which explains why the timeline of the films “Minions” and “Despicable Me” starts so early. However, the early days of minions were not always easy. As is clear from the preface to the movie “Minions”, many of their attempts to help early bosses, including tyrannosaurs, Egyptian pharaohs and vampires, often ended up accidentally killing those they were supposed to help. It is this annoying habit that leaves them sluggish and lonely when the actual story of the Minions begins.

The birth of Scarlet Overkill, 1927

The minions’ luck seems to have changed with the arrival of Scarlet Overkill. Although she was born in 1927, it was only in the late 60s that she really crossed paths with the minions and consolidated her status as a key figure in the chronology of the films “Minions” and “Despicable Me”. Initially, minions Kevin, Bob and Stuart hope to help Scarlet as loyal servants. However, they unwittingly manage to thwart her plan to steal the British crown jewels, coming into conflict with the innovative supervillain. If it were not for this unfortunate misunderstanding, it is likely that the story of the minions with Gru would be completely different.

Minions Meet GRU – 1968

Although their relationship will not be formalized a little later, the finale of the movie “Minions” also marks the beginning of the minions’ obsession with the star of “Despicable Me” Felonius Gru. After Scarlet seems to have successfully escaped with the Imperial State Crown, she is apprehended by a young GRU, who freezes her with a homemade ray gun before escaping on a rocket-powered motorcycle. This sneaky look amazes the minions, who immediately accept him as their new boss. This marks the beginning of the Minions’ relationship with Gru and leads directly to the events of the Minions: The Gru Uprising, as well as to the original trilogy of the Ugly Metrilogy.

GRU plans to become a supervillain, 1976

While his successful robbery of the crown at the end of “Minions” marks in many ways the beginning of Gru’s fall into meanness, the journey begins in 1976 with the events described in “Minions: The Rise of Gru”. In the film, Gru works with his army of minions to join a group of supervillains known as Vicious 6. After a disappointing interview, Gru decides to confirm his credentials by stealing the coveted Zodiac Stone. This, in turn, leads him to team up with former Vicious 6 member Wilde Knuckles, who teaches him everything he knows about meanness and even helps him escape with Mona Lisa. In many ways, this is the period of formation, which largely determines the character of Gru before the beginning of “Despicable Me”. It also marks the beginning of his ongoing collaboration with Dr. Nefario, voiced by Russell Brand.

GRU adopts children – 2012

After decades of villainous path, Grew’s decision to adopt Margot, Edith and Agnes turned out to be one of the most important for the development of his character. His rivalry with the villain Vector makes him think outside the box, initially planning to use the girls as a means to get into the lair of his rival.