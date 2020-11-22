Fujifilm, one of the most preferred brands by YouTubers, has launched its new Vlogger Kit with the mirrorless X-T200 model. Here is the Fujifilm X-T200 Vlogger Kit review.

Fujifilm X-T200 Vlogger Kit review

The X-T200 model, which can perform well even at an exposure value of -2.0 EV, is among the best devices developed for content producers. Providing ease of use thanks to its small size and light weight compared to its competitors, the model has managed to win the appreciation of the users with its video performance.

With the 3.5 inch, 16: 9 and touch screen, your Vlog shooting will become easier. The 180-degree rotating screen provides a great advantage when shooting alone. Device that allows the use of external microphones with USB Type-C and 3.5 mm jack input,

The Sandisk Extreme Pro 64GB Class10 SD Card, included in the box, allows 4K video recording thanks to its speed of 170 MB / s. With the Godox LED64 video light, you will be able to shoot videos in low light places without the need to increase the ISO value.

Thanks to the Video Micro microphone produced by Rode, one of the best companies in microphones, you will be able to bring your content to users without any sound problems. With the Manfrotto Pixi Black Table Tripod with a stainless steel surface, you can shoot by fixing your device anywhere. Also, thanks to the Tamrac Tradewind carrying bag, you will be able to protect your device in the best way while traveling.

Box contents:

– Fujifilm X-T200 Silver Body

– Fujinon XC 15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS Black Lens

– Rode Video Micro Microphone

– Tamrac Tradewind 3.6 Gray Bag

– Godox LED64 Video Light

– Sandisk Extreme Pro 64GB Class10 SD Card

– Manfrotto Pixi Black Table Tripod



