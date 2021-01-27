Fujifilm GFX 100S introduced: 102 Megapixel resolution

Fujifilm appeared today with its new cameras and lenses at the X Summit 2021 event. Fujifilm GFX 100S, which has a 102 Megapixel resolution sensor, was one of the products that marked the event.

We can see this new camera as the smaller and accessible version of the GFX 100, which was launched in 2019 and has a price tag of almost $ 10000. The body of the device, weighing 500 grams, is 30 percent smaller.

Fujifilm GFX 100S features and price

By using the 102 Megapixel backlit medium format CMOS sensor, it is possible to take photos and videos with very high details. In addition, there is a Pixel-Shift feature that allows you to reach a resolution of 400 Megapixels.

Thanks to the company’s new X processor, you can shoot 5 shots per second, although this seems low, it becomes normal when you talk about 102 Megapixels. Indicating that it can focus quickly even under very low light (-5.5 EV) thanks to the new processor, the GFX 100S has 5-axis in-body stabilization.

You can record 4K 30 FPS video internally in 10-bit 4: 2: 0 F-Log format, or output 10-bit 4: 2: 2 F-Log or 12-bit RAW to an external recorder. Full HD resolution slow motion is offered, but limited to 60 FPS.

Fujifilm said the GFX 100S has the same battery as the X-T4, but can shoot up to 460 on one charge. Other features include a 3.69 million dot OLED color viewfinder with 100 percent coverage, dual SD UHS-II card slots, micro HDMI, microphone, headphone and USB-C 3.2 ports, and a 2.36 million dot touch screen.

The Fujifilm GFX 100S is priced at $ 5,999.95 and will be available in March. In addition, Fujifilm, which wants to eliminate the concerns about the lack of fast solutions for the GFX system, will sell the 80mm f / 1.7 new medium format lens with a price tag of $ 2299.