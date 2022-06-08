FTWD Makes a “Walking Dead” Crossover More Likely Than Ever

Fear the Walking Dead is gradually approaching a possible crossover with the Walking Dead? When the “Fear the Walking Dead” series began airing in 2015, the prequel spin-off was deliberately positioned as far away from Rick Grimes and Alexandria as possible. The main AMC show takes place mainly on the east coast, centered around Georgia and Virginia. Season 1 of “Fear the Walking Dead” began in California, which made little chance of a crossover. The spin-off then shifted to the Mexican border and Baja California, and then shifted east towards Texas, allowing Morgan Jones, Dwight and Sherry to join The Walking Dead.

The action of the 7th season of “Fear the Walking Dead” takes place mainly in Texas, especially in Galveston and its environs — still far enough from the “Walking Dead” to do their own business, but noticeably closer. However, in the last episodes of season 7, Morgan Jones as Lenny James goes on a boat trip, and soon the rest of the main cast of “Fear the Walking Dead” follows, with the exception of Alicia Clark. When Morgan lands, he walks past a sign that reads “The Best Crayfish of Bayou Boyd—Louisiana.” The sign confirms that “Fear the Walking Dead” continues to slowly drift east and is now closer to the “Walking Dead” than ever before – just a few states from Alexandria.

Considering the miles these characters have already covered, this is by no means an insurmountable distance, and it may be further reduced in season 8 of “Fear the Walking Dead” thanks to PADRE. At the end of the Season 7 finale, Morgan and Madison travel to PADRE by boat, although their exact destination remains unknown. It is unlikely that the settlement will lie to the west, where Morgan just came from, which means that “Fear the Walking Dead” may be even closer to the “Walking Dead” by the time the PADRES finally visit. Adding fuel to this fire is the fact that the filming of the eighth season of “Fear the Walking Dead” will take place in Georgia — in the same state as the production of “The Walking Dead” (although filming is still a few hours away).

The “Walking Dead” timeline is currently several years ahead of the spin-off, so we already know that a crossover can’t happen in season 8 of “Fear the Walking Dead,” otherwise Morgan would have returned with his old friends to fight the Whisperers and visit the Commonwealth. However, the continuation of the slow march to the east could have serious consequences for the future of the AMC zombie apocalypse. If Fear the Walking Dead ends with season 8, the main cast may well settle somewhere between Louisiana and Alabama. After that, the cast of Morgan’s spin-off will be within reach of Alexandria ahead of a potential appearance in the final episodes of season 11 of The Walking Dead. Since Morgan Jones has been in the franchise for a long time, many expect that Morgan Jones will somehow appear in the series finale – especially after he admitted that he regrets leaving in season 7 of “Fear the Walking Dead” — and the closer to the east he ventures, the higher his chances.

Combining the actors so late may seem pointless, but AMC is currently preparing a series of additional shows and films set in the world of The Walking Dead. It makes sense to move “Fear the Walking Dead” to the main show in advance, since each new spin-off can choose characters from the entire “Walking Dead” universe. Maybe Victor Strand is joining Daryl Dixon on a chatty European adventure, or maybe Morgan is playing the role of judge for Negan and Maggie on their trip to New York. The possibilities are endless, but only if both shows are close enough for an intersection to occur.