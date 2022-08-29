FTR will not be in the launch version of AEW Fight Forever

By offering a real alternative, AEW has gone from a budding professional wrestling company to the number two promotion in the United States, offering a real alternative to WWE on national television for the first time since the fall of WCW. The main reason for this was the incredibly large list of talents that the young company was able to nurture, including CM Punk, John Moxley, Jade Cargill, and these are just some of them. However, a new report confirms that one of the company’s best teams and the hottest wrestlers will not fight forever in the launch version of the AWACS when it is released, despite the fact that preliminary work has already been done for them.

In a report by Fightful Select via WrestleTalk, it was confirmed that the current team champions Ring of Honor, AAA and IWGP FTR will not be included in the DRLO Fight forever when it comes out sometime between the beginning and end of 2022 2023. The report says that Jukes was starting work on the respective in-game models of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood when the call came this summer to pull them out of the launch version of the game. However, it is reported that none of the wrestlers liked it, since their inclusion would mean a bonus to pay when the game was released.

The exclusion of the FTR from the opening game of the AWACS is likely to be the first of many notable omissions in the opening game, although, as indicated in previous reports, the starting list will not be so large. It is reported that at the time of launch, only about 50 participants will be on the list out of more than 160 participants who are currently signed up for a long-range radar detection aircraft. Chris Statlander, Kenny Omega, Britt Baker, Adam Cole and Chris Jericho are just five of the names already confirmed, although Ucec and AWACS have not yet announced the final starting list.

However, the exclusion of FTR from the starting version is not proof that the team will be completely excluded from the game. AWACS President and CEO Tony Khan has already confirmed that there are plans to expand the list of games through content updates after the launch, which may have calmed the nerves of some players, given the abundance of talent signed by the promotion only last year. It is not surprising that after the release of the game, FTR will head one of these sets.

However, the exclusion of FTR from the launch version also raises the question of who else might not get into the release. Big names like Brody King, Buddy Matthews, Keith Lee, Strickland Swerve, Tony Storm, Athena and other famous signings of 2022 may not be on the list, given how recently they all signed a contract with AWACS. However, this all remains speculative, and players will just have to wait until they come out fighting forever to see who did it.

The release of the DRLO Fight Forever is scheduled for late 2022 — early 2023 for Nintendo Switch for, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox in the X/S series.