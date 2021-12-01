FTISLAND Full of Charisma in ‘LOCK UP’ Comeback Teaser

FTISLAND began releasing teaser photos of its members before returning with the latest mini album. FTISLAND is planning to make their comeback with the mini album ‘LOCK UP‘ on December 10, 2021.

Along with the eighth mini album entitled ‘LOCK UP’, FTISLAND will also release the music video for the title song ‘Unthinkable’.

This will be FTISLAND’s first comeback in two years and two months since releasing ‘ZAPPING’ in 2019.

In the released teaser photo, we can see the charismatic appearance of the three FTISLAND members.

While waiting for FTISLAND’s comeback, you can see the teaser photos of the members below!