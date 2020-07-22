FSA in Japan announces approval to OMG

Japan Financial Services Service (FSA) announced that OMG Network has approved OMG, the cryptocurrency. OMG will serve as a cryptocurrency that has been issued and approved in Japan after the decision.

The project, formerly known as OmiseGo but later renamed OMG Network, aims to solve the scaling issue on Ethereum. After approval from FSA, this cryptocurrency can be listed on cryptocurrency trading platforms, which are also regulated by the FSA in Japan.

After a hacking attack in 2018 in Japan, serious regulations were introduced against cryptocurrency trading platforms. According to the decisions taken, all crypto exchanges will no longer be able to start operations in the country without obtaining a license from FSA. Cryptocurrencies to be listed on these exchanges can also be added after approval by the FSA.

FSA, which also approved OMG, increased the number of cryptocurrencies it approved to 26. Cryptocurrencies approved by FSA include cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethrereum and XRP.

According to the press time, the price of OMG crypto money is $ 1.68. There is a 1 percent increase in the coin in the last 24 hours.



