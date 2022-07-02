Frozenheim: How to treat units

The strategic aspect of Frozenheim does not make the restoration of health obvious. Instead, it is related to the urban planning aspect of the game. Players will need to build makeshift hospitals — a Healer’s Hut — at critical points to maintain their army in full strength.

Unlike other Scandinavian-themed games, such as Valheim, in which balance focuses on survival and sandbox experience, Frozenheim focuses more on war. But there are periods of peace when players can create a growing and stable empire. Everyone still needs to keep this change in Frozenheim gameplay in mind and plan enough resources.

The usefulness of treatment in Frozenheim depends on the current game mode and the goal. Several single-player campaign missions are more focused on building a settlement than on war. In a multiplayer game, each team can switch from peacetime to long sessions of open battles. In these unpredictable matches, it’s very good to have healing ready.

How to make a Healer’s hut in Frozenheim

To build a Healer’s Hut, players will first need to raise their main Jarl Manor to the second level. This requires a population of at least 30 people, while each basic house can accommodate four people. Most importantly, the Healer’s Hut must be built in the same radius as any Frosenheim military barracks; otherwise, healers will not be able to reach the wounded easily. Individual citizens should also be assigned to the role of a healer, but can be transferred to another job as soon as everyone recovers. Up to two doctors can be in each healer’s hut at the same time.

When a combat unit needs to restore health, move it to the barracks and select the rest option from the list of its abilities (helmet icon with a plus sign at the top right). The warriors are paying off and waiting for treatment from doctors. The more healers and fewer patients, the faster the healing season will end. If someone wants to heal even faster in Frosenheim, consider building several healer huts. In addition, if a warrior is completely dead, he will need to be replaced on the training field before the remaining members form into one military unit again.

Field Healing of the Wolf Clan

Players who decide to join the Frozenheim Wolf Clan will receive an additional treatment option. In their Elder, the technology tree will be a treatment opportunity in the camps. This allows players to recover while exploring or deep in enemy territory. Since the Wolf Clan in Frosenheim was created to be aggressive invaders, this technology is vital to create a permanent army capable of defeating enemies and holding the captured lands.

Since taking damage and healing are intertwined with conquest, eventually you will have to decide how to build your society. While it is possible to survive without a fight, there are many aspects of Frozenheim that become much more manageable with a standing army. And if players want to strive for peace, there is always a chance that an enemy faction may suddenly arise during their game.