Frozen Hysteria Tournaments in Fortnite; prizes

We tell you how to participate in the Frozen Hysteria Tournaments of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, and what prizes there are.

Through an official statement on its blog, Epic Games announces the start of the Ice Hysteria Tournaments, a new competition that will take place during Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass. Ice Hysteria, or Frosty Frenzy, is the name of Winter Royale 2020. We give you all the details below:

Fortnite: Frozen Hysteria Tournaments – Dates and Times

As Epic Games itself comments in the blog in question, in the Frozen Hysteria tournaments there are a total of $ 5,000,000 in prizes. It will be played in Trios format, and this competition will start on the following dates, depending on the region of the game:

East Coast USA: Day 1: Saturday, December 12, 2020; Day 2: Sunday, December 13, 2020.

West Coast USA: Saturday, December 12, 2020; Day 2: Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Europe: Saturday, December 12, 2020; Day 2: Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Brazil: Saturday, December 12, 2020; Day 2: Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Oceania: Saturday, December 12, 2020; Day 2: Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Asia: Saturday, December 12, 2020; Day 2: Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Middle East: Friday, December 11, 2020; Day 2: Saturday, December 12, 2020.

To check the specific schedule for our region, we must see it in the “Competition” tab of the Fortnite Battle Royale menu.

Frozen Hysteria will be divided into four two-day sessions for each region of the server. Each session will consist of two rounds and only the top 500 teams from the US East Coast, US West Coast, Europe and Brazil, and the top 250 teams from Oceania, Asia and the Middle East will advance from Round 1 to Round 2 in each session. Competitors can participate in all four sessions if they wish, provided they meet the requirements described below beforehand.



