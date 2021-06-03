Frostpunk, New Free Game On Epic Games Store

Frostpunk: We tell you how to download the new game of the weekly rotation from Epic Games Store for free for PC: Frostpunk. Increase your digital library. Frostpunk has been chosen as the new free game on the Epic Games Store. As happens every week, users of the giant’s platform after Fortnite receive the possibility of fattening their digital library at no additional cost. To receive it, you must have an active account on your PC client.

Frostpunk, new free game on the Epic Games Store: dates to redeem it

Keep in mind that the free availability of Frostpunk is limited: the promotion will be active until June 10 at 5:00 p.m. PST. Once you complete the redemption it will remain linked to your Epic Games Store account forever. We must emphasize that this edition is the full version of the game, that is, there are no content restrictions. The successor of Among Us in the rotation arrived to fill your slot of experiences based on resource management.

Epic Games Store frostpunk new free game how to download pc

Then we leave you with the link that will take you to the Frostpunk profile in the account. In the event that you do not have an account registered, do not worry: under this paragraph we will guide you step by step so that you can create it easily.

How to download Frostpunk for free on PC

To download Frostpunk you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have one, you can sign up for free here.

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem your copy of Frostpunk.

If you don’t have the PC client, download it at this link.

You will now have access to your library of games.