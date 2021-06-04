Frostpunk is the new free game from Epic Games Store

Frostpunk: Today (03), Epic Games revealed that Frostpunk is the new free game of the week. The title will be free to redeem forever until June 10th (there is a time limit to add it to the library, but it will be yours).

Last week, the free game was Among Us, one of the great successes of 2020. Frostpunk, for those who don’t know, is a strategy and resource management game in which you must ensure that your city survives the cold and the dangers that haunt this inhospitable universe. Check out:

Frostpunk can be redeemed for free at the Epic Games Store until June 10th.

Does your PC run Frostpunk?

Check out the minimum and recommended requirements for Frostpunk:

Minimum requirements

Windows: 7/8/10 64-bit version

Processor: 3.2GHz Dual Core

Graphics card: GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon R7 370 (or equivalent cards with 2GB of VRAM)

RAM memory: 4 GB

Storage: 8GB of free space

Recommended requirements

Windows: 7/8/10 64-bit version

Processor: 3.2GHz Quad Core

Graphics card: GeForce GTX 970 / Radeon RX 580 (or equivalent cards with 4GB of VRAM)

RAM memory: 8 GB

Storage: 8GB of free space