Frostpunk 2 Is Announced For PC, With No Release Date Yet; See Trailer

Frostpunk 2 is announced for PC, with no release date yet; see the trailer. Fans of Frostpunk, 11 Bit Studios’ acclaimed first game, can be excited: the company has just released a trailer in which it announced the sequel to the game originally released in 2018. Watch the video below!

This event, however, brings few details about the game itself, besides that it will come to the PC on several platforms. There is no information about a possible launch window. The first game in the series had console versions, which can be repeated here.

The trailer shows that the game environment will continue to be the frozen Frostland, at the mercy of the polar cold, but with some modifications regarding technologies that may be central in this second game, as with oil exploration. The premise must remain the same, in which players must create and manage cities in the midst of adverse situations.

If you haven’t tried the first game yet, enjoy this weekend, when it’s free on Steam, and also with a 70% discount, if you decide to buy the game. The Xbox version is also available on the Game Pass.

And you, have you tried the first game? What do you think? Let us know your impressions of this ad!