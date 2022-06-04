Frost Giant, a former Blizzard developer studio, presents a new real-time strategy at Summer Game Fest

In 2020, several former Blizzard developers teamed up to create Frost Giant Studios with the goal of creating the next great real-time strategy for the PC. Now the game studio is preparing to present its first major game at the Summer Game Fest on June 9.

Frost Giant Studios was founded by Tim Morten, former production director of StarCraft 2 and Command & Conquer: Generals 2, and Tim Campbell, former lead designer of the Warcraft 3: The Frozen Throne campaign and former game director of Wasteland 3. These RTS giants were joined by several other veteran developers with experience working with both Blizzard and real-time strategies.

The game studio is planning its big debut at Summer Game Fest, which will air on Thursday, June 9, at 11:00 Pacific Time. Frost Giant plans to tell even more about its new name in a few days at the PC Gaming Show, which will air on June 12 at 12:30 PM Pacific time.

Game Rant had the opportunity to attend the Frost Giant event, which was organized for several esports commentators, streamers and game journalists, where they received a brief overview of the announcement of the upcoming game. The game itself looks stylish and unique, while clearly drawing inspiration from real-time strategy. Judging by what has been shown, the game is successfully fulfilling its mission to lower the barrier to entry into RTS games, while expanding its esports heritage. Both veterans of the genre and newcomers who want to break into it will want to attend the event and not miss the new prize from Frost Giant Studio.

Longtime fans of Blizzard RTS games are happy to see what Frost Giant Studios is coming up with, and for good reason. Many of the minds behind the new game studio are responsible for some of the best aspects of Warcraft 3 and Starcraft 2. Judging by his resume, it’s easy to believe Frost Giant Studios when they say they plan to create the next big real-time strategy. game.

Frost Giant Studios is not the only gaming company created by former Blizzard developers. Over the years, he has lost many big names, which has been further aggravated by recent lawsuits, scandals and accusations. Notorious Studios, Lightforge Games and Dreamhaven are three such video game developers, and Warchief Gaming is another specializing in tabletop role—playing games. As Frost Giant Studios prepares to unveil its first project, it’s likely that fans can expect some of its peers to unveil their own games soon.

An unnamed real-time strategy game from Frost Giant Studios is in development.