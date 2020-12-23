Frontiers of the Universe is renewed for 3rd

HBO and BBC confirmed on Tuesday (22) the renewal of His Dark Materials: Frontiers of the Universe for its 3rd season. The current season ends next Monday (28) and precedes the final stage of the fantasy series.

season 3

In the new season, the events in Philip Pullman’s The Lunar Amber, will be portrayed. The work is also the last of the trilogy and tells the saga of Lyra through unknown worlds. In the second season, she tries to escape from Mrs. Coulter while meeting Will Parry.

According to the official HBO renewal statement, Season 3 will be the series finale. For Francesca Orsi, the executive vice president of programming, translating the epic work to the screens was a huge privilege.

“We thank our incredible BBC partners and the entire Bad Wolf team, led by the excellent Jane Tranter, for their exceptional work in the first two seasons. We look forward to completing the trilogy with this final chapter on Lyra’s journey,” added Orsi.

The series is carried out by Dafne Keen. In addition to the actress, the cast also features Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Scott.

So far, the start date of the recordings or even the debut of the new season of His Dark Materials: Frontiers of the Universe has not yet been released. So, keep an eye on the website to find out more!

