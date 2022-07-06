FromSoftware Fans Think They Know What the Next Game Will Be

It’s no exaggeration to say that Elden Ring from developer FromSoftware has embraced the gaming industry, as many fans already consider it the game of the year. For many, the only real competitor is God of War Ragnarok, which is coming out in November. FromSoftware doesn’t seem to be slowing down either, judging by recent events.

Along with the announcement that the developer is hiring, it has also been confirmed that another FromSoftware game is in the final stages of development. This does not mean that it will be released this year or even next, as the final stages may require many years of work, but many fans are hoping. After all, the Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro series were released with a short span of time. However, recent teasers may indicate that the mentioned FromSoftware game is not Soulsborne, but Armored Core 6.

RELATED: Explanation of the Dark Souls 3 Fear the Old Blood Mod

After the announcement of the final stage of development, many fans were looking for evidence of what it could be, and there seems to be some speculation that it could be Armored Core 6. For example, Miyazaki mentioned a new entry in the franchise. back in 2017, which gives a good time frame for approaching the final goal. He was also mentioned in the survey as recently as January 2022.

When you google “fromsoftware”, on the main page of their website there is an “armored core” as a placeholder description…fromfromsoftware

All the evidence is circumstantial at best, but it is also worth noting that the placeholder of the FromSoftware website when searching on Google indicates Armored Core, and not something more suitable, for example, FromSoftware or Elden Ring. Of course, just because fans think it’s Armored Core 6 doesn’t mean it is, but it could be revealed in the coming months.

FromSoftware may appear at a variety of events to showcase Armored Core 6, but some believe it could happen even earlier than Gamescom. On July 10, the franchise celebrates its 10th anniversary, which, although potentially very early, would be a fitting opening. At least a teaser could happen, but fans will just have to wait and see.

The full date of the AC6 announcement? from armokor

For those who are not familiar with the line of Armored Core games from FromSoftware, these are mechanical third-person shooters. Players take on the role of mercenary pilots who operate large mechs, known as Armored Cores, for corporate, private and public clients – for credit, fame and so on. It should be noted that the last main game, Armored Core 5, was released ten years ago, probably because of how niche the mecha genre is. However, if any company knows how to make a niche super popular, it’s FromSoftware with its initially niche Dark Souls series, which has inspired many Soulslikes over the years.

The development of Armored Core 6 is not reported.