2022 was a roller coaster year for all of us, but also for the pillars of the Hollywood community. While this year the Hollywood industry presented wonders on the working front with such masterpieces as “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “The Best Shooter: Maverick”, “House of the Dragon” and “Very Strange Things, Season 4”, the industry showed a very interesting performance even after they were filmed by the working shoes. And the whole world was on the hook every second. Then there were the controversies surrounding celebrities, including Will Smith and Kanye West.

You just have to say “Keep Your Your” and almost anyone can finish your sentence. The same is the case with “My dog has come”, and the Internet will fill the gap in an instant. The events that took place in the entertainment industry in 2022 are not something that people can dismiss. Not until you become Chris Rock and you have the opportunity to host an Oscar ceremony. So, from Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars to all the other highlights, here are the highlights of the most exciting moments in Hollywood 2022.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

Hollywood started the year with a band. Or should we say slap? At the Oscars 2022 Awards ceremony, which took place in March, while celebrities were waiting for their names to be called on one of the most honorable stages, Will Smith performed a special number. The performance lasted only a minute, but was strong enough to ruin Will Smith’s three-decade career.

From the iconic background soundtrack to the goosebumps—inducing dialogue “Get My Wife’s Name Out of Your Fucking Mouth” – everything was written, directed and played by Will Smith himself. Never before has the Hollywood industry seen one of its greatest actors stage his own downfall in just one minute. After hitting Chris Rock in the face, a few minutes later the actor went up on stage to accept the Oscar for Best Actor. The actor won an Oscar only to be suspended from the awards for ten whole years.

Harry and Meghan vs members of the royal family

While Megxit may not necessarily be called Hollywood, the multimillion-dollar Netflix deal that followed was definitely one. The interview of Harry and Meghan Oprah was one of the highlights of last year. However, this year the couple decided to take it to a new level by releasing a long-awaited Netflix documentary.

And, as promised, a series of documents released just a few months after Queen Elizabeth’s death entailed details of the abuse the couple had to endure at the castle. Although Prince Harry has stated that the institution does not protect his family like Prince William’s family, Meghan’s revelation has shocked the Internet.

Why watch the #HarryandMeghanNetflix show if you can't stand them… sounds like they're living rent free…

The former “Force Majeure” actress said that she struggled with thoughts of suicide, and the Palace refused psychological help. And for those who are still grieving over the death of their beloved Princess Diana, this revelation was like salt on the wounds.

The documentary, as expected, caused a massive backlash along with the support the couple received. Netflix may be brilliant at making documentaries about the murders, but we don’t think any documentary will come close to Harry and Meghan anytime soon.

The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The biggest news of the summer this year was not in bikinis vacationing in Ibiza, but that Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million for defamation of him in the Washington Post 2018, where she talked about having experienced domestic violence, signaling Johnny Depp in the role of a rapist. This was followed by a live broadcast of all the readings, which gathered 3.5 million streamers.

After over 10 years of abuse from his ex-wife Johnny Depp is finally free. The judgement stands, he was defamed when his abusive ex-wife lied about him. It's done. He's free & so are his family.

Now onwards to his upcoming movie and other projects



The world watched as Johnny Depp, one of the most famous actors in the world, sat in a courtroom in Virginia and talked about the case when his ex-wife Amber Heard left feces on his bed. The lawsuit was nothing more than a movie with Kate Moss cameos and a happy ending in which Johnny Depp won $15 million in compensation and billions in compensation.

Chaotic advertising Don’t Worry Darling

In addition to the slap gate that occurred earlier this year, a spat involving Harry Styles and, unfortunately, another Chris followed. This time it was Chris Pine.

Contrary to the film’s title, the Don’t Worry Darling promos made us all very anxious. From Shia LaBeouf claiming Olivia Wilde suddenly cut him out of the film, to Florence Pugh deciding she needed a vacation during an ongoing press tour, the publicity was more exciting than the film itself.

Olivia Wilde: Florence Pugh is a force. When you watch this film, you're gonna say "That's Florence Pugh"

Harry Styles: I'm not an actor, I am an actor, you know?

Chris Pine: *Astral projecting to the Swiss Alps* — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) September 5, 2022

However, the chaos reached its climax when a video appeared on the Internet in which Harry Styles allegedly spits on Chris Pine. The claims later turned out to be false, but did not eliminate the train wreck, which was the “Don’t worry, Dear” promotions.

Kanye West is Not really a Genius

The standard-bearer of the controversy this year was none other than Kanye West. However, this time the Grammy-winning rapper did not interrupt the artist in the middle of his speech to rant about Beyonce or say that slavery does not exist. He has done both in the past.

He made graduation

This year, E came out with T-shirts with the inscription “White lives matter”, and from that moment things went downhill. The artist, who was a member of the billionaires club, was excluded from the Forbes rich list, and most of his Hollywood acquaintances left him. While it all started with his “Skete Davison” tweets, Yee escalated into anti-Semitism and lost all of his major brand deals. He is currently planning to run for president in 2024.

What, in your opinion, was the most controversial moment of pop culture this year? Let me know in the comments below.