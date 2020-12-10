From Where The Mill Juice For MicroStrategy?

MicroStrategy, which bought hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) this year and continues to take new steps to enlarge this reserve, is now one of the biggest names in the cryptocurrency world. One of the wonders is where the mill’s water comes from for this company listed on the Nasdaq but has lost value for several years.

MicroStrategy decided to buy Bitcoin (BTC) this year, with the effect of the economic atmosphere created by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company, which created a total of $ 475 million in BTC reserves over the past few months, identified it as a reserve asset.

With this investment, the company has become one of the companies with the largest BTC reserves. MicroStrategy is not content with this this month; announced that it will sell two different convertible bonds, one worth $ 400 million and the other $ 550 million. The company announced that it will continue to buy Bitcoin with the money it will collect here. So where exactly is MicroStrategy collecting this money?

Are buyers hedge funds for MicroStrategy?

Ryan Todd of The Block team; He examined companies that have invested in MicroStrategy this year. It has been learned that the name that has received the most MicroStrategy shares (MSTR) in the last six months is the hedge fund Renaissance Technologies (RenTech).

“We can grow our BTC reserves,” said MicroStrategy CFO in June. sent the message, and Renaissance Technologies then decided to quadruple its investment in the company. It is known that Renaissance Technologies has started to strengthen its position in the cryptocurrency market. When the company registered with the SEC in March, it announced that it can now invest in BTC through the CME Group.

Hedge funds may be indirectly seeking ETFs

Todd; As a result of this investigation, he concluded that MicroStrategy was largely funded by hedge funds. It is interesting that these funds invested money in MicroStrategy after the company started investing in Bitcoin.

Ryan Todd made a claim at this point, saying that hedge funds in the US might be using MicroStrategy as if it were a Bitcoin ETF (exchange traded fund). It is known that US regulators have not allowed these ETFs to open for years.



