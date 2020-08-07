From US President Trump to TikTok until September 20

A new one has been added to the problems experienced by TikTok, one of the social networks that are becoming more popular around the world. US President Donald Trump marks the fate of TikTok with his presidential decree.

According to the presidential decision, if TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, does not sell its social media network’s US activities to a US-based company within 45 days, all business transactions with that company will be suspended. The countdown began on August 6, and the period will expire on September 20. If TikTok’s US operations are not sold to an American company until then, a US corporation will not be allowed to do business with ByteDance.

Trump’s special presidential decree “ByteDance Ltd. (Also known as Zìjié Tiàodòng) prohibits “any action by any person with Beijing, China or its subsidiaries, or in relation to any property under the jurisdiction of the United States, in which such company has any interest. A few days ago, Trump had given ByteDance a deadline until September 15 and said that TikTok would risk selling its US operations to a US-based company or terminating its operations in the US.

According to the presidential decision, TikTok stores a lot of information from its users. In this case, it may be possible for the Chinese Communist Party to access the personal and private information of American individuals. At the same time, the decision emphasizes the application’s content censorship system and its potential to be used in misinformation campaigns.

Microsoft is currently in talks with ByteDance to purchase TikTok’s US operations. It is expected that these negotiations will be terminated by September 15 and the fate of TikTok will be determined.



