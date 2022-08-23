From &Toxic Negative& targeting his relationship with Olivia Wilde to Star Wars rumors, Harry Styles reveals

Harry Styles first started his professional career by auditioning for The X-Factor, only for it to lead to him becoming one of the five members of the popular British boy band One Direction. Although One Direction is no more, Stiles still has a very successful solo career and has even moved into acting. But the 28-year-old spoke about the “toxic negativity” of dating his “Don’t Worry, Darling” director Olivia Wilde, as well as whether there is a “Star Wars” project in his future.

The career of an English singer and actor has reached new heights. According to Rolling Stone, he has recently attracted a lot of attention from his fandom due to his recent relationship with his “Don’t Worry, Darling” director Olivia Wilde. It is reported that they met on the set when Shia LaBeouf from the film indirectly led to a new romance between Stiles and the director of Booksmart. She decided to cast him after seeing his performance in Dunkirk. After paparazzi photographed them holding hands when they both attended the wedding of his manager and close friend Jeffrey Azoff in January 2021, it became clear that they have more than just a professional relationship.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Address “Toxic Negativity” Directed at Their Relationship

But, of course, some Harry Styles fans felt the need to report on social media what they think about his new relationship. And there was not so much positive. Anonymous tweeters were unhappy with the ten-year age difference between the two artists, as well as the idea of a director-actor romance, despite the fact that both of these qualities have not completely left the field in the entertainment industry. Wilde has also received a lot of criticism from the fandom for random things like her dancing or controversial jokes she made against her a decade ago. Given that Styles is on a high pedestal raised by his fans, they expect the main ladies of his life to meet the same standard.

The former One Direction member may not have much of a social media presence, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t know what’s being said about him and his new girlfriend. He turned to Rolling Stone with a question about what he may know about the good in his fans, but he does not like the hatred and “poisonous negativity” that he feels about his new relationship.

It clearly doesn’t give me pleasure. Obviously, it’s hard to feel that being close to me means you’ll get a ransom for a Twitter corner or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into this if I was going to hurt people.

While Harry Styles may not be happy with what his fans are saying, his new sweetheart has a more understanding approach to all this. In the past, she has had to deal with online trolls who worried her about dating the Dunkirk actor, and she spoke confidently about the “false narrative” behind her new relationship. She said she was happy and didn’t care what others thought. Wilde told Rolling Stone that despite the hate she and her new boyfriend received from his fans, she still found them “deeply loving people.”

Personally, I don’t believe that hateful energy defines his fan base at all. Most of them are real champions of kindness.

There were also rumors of a feud between the happy couple and his “Don’t Worry, Darling” co-star Florence Pugh, as she allegedly saw Styles and Wilde getting pretty hot while the 38-year-old director was with his longtime partner Jason. Sudekis at that time. So, who knows what the connection between the three of them will be when the Don’t Worry Darling commercial starts? While it looks like there may be haters unhappy with this new relationship, Stiles and Wilde don’t seem to care as they still plan to get strong.

Will Harry Styles appear in Star Wars in the future?

Harry Styles established himself as a very talented actor, who played roles in big films such as Dunkirk (despite the fact that Christopher Nolan did not know how mega-famous Styles was) and played a gay policeman in the 1950s drama “My Policeman”. Since he had an unexpected role in the MCU in The Eternals, there were rumors that a Star Wars movie was being developed for him. The pop singer answered whether these rumors were true.

This is the first time I’ve heard of such a thing. I would guess… a lie.

Despite all the roles on the big screen that this singer/actor has received, Stiles said that he does not believe that he will be acting in a movie for some time. That it might mean not that he’s done with acting, but that he likes doing it more at the moment, and he’s sure he’ll come back to it again and again. At the moment, he expressed a desire to take a little break from touring in order to spend more time with his friends and family.

Although the Grammy Award winner may not be entering the world of Star Wars, he and Olivia Wilde still plan to develop their relationship despite all the haters.