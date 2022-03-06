From the Window of Science: Is Masturbating Every Day Harmful to Health?

According to some, masturbation, which is the most enjoyable form of spending time with oneself, that is, the act of achieving orgasm by satisfying oneself, is a taboo in most cultures and there are many rumors that it is harmful. So, is it really harmful to masturbate or even masturbate every day?

Love, be loved, lust, desire, hug, kiss and sex; Let’s face it, these are the common needs of all people. While the needs up to the sex part are considered more emotional, sex is one of our most basic and primitive urges. If you don’t have a regular sex life, you masturbate like most people.

Masturbation is considered a harsh taboo in many cultures, and therefore it is mentioned that it has numerous harms. Don’t worry, scientific studies reveal that masturbation is almost harmless and actually quite beneficial. So it’s not such a bad idea to have a good time by yourself once in a while. Let’s take a closer look at the benefits and harms of masturbation.

Is it harmful to masturbate every day?

Let’s first clarify the subject we promised in the title, and then move on to the details of the subject. First of all, it is necessary to accept that masturbation is an extremely normal act. It is even possible to say that it is a necessity for people who do not have a regular relationship or are not married.

Don’t worry, it’s normal to masturbate even if you’re in a regular relationship or married. After all, you may want to spend some pleasant time by yourself. But things change if the reason you masturbate is that you are not satisfied during your relationship with your partner. Try talking to him first, there’s bound to be a solution.

We can’t say it’s normal for a single man or woman to masturbate, or even masturbate every day, but it’s not abnormal either. After all, everyone’s sexual desire intensity is different and accordingly, they may want to satisfy this desire. However, if we come to the question of whether it is harmful; No, masturbation is not harmful, at least not physically. However, do not forget that masturbating every day can negatively affect your psychology.

Physical harms of masturbation:

Yes, masturbation has its downsides. Although most of them are psychological damages, it is possible to talk about physical ailments as well. For example, it is known that women who masturbate with some adult toys will become desensitized over time and cannot enjoy sex. However, this situation is not permanent.

You have often heard the urban legends that men who masturbate get hairy hands, their muscles weaken, and they disappear over time. Calm down guys, there is no physical harm in masturbating for men. However, irritation may occur on the penis due to friction. It is recommended to use non-chemical lubricants during masturbation.