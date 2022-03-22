From The M1 To The M1 Ultra: See The Specifications Of Apple’s Chips

Apple is investing heavily in semiconductors based on the ARM architecture. Along with the powerful M1 Ultra chip, the company has the M1 Max, M1 Pro and M1 chips in its portfolio. Although the variety is not as great as what we find in Intel models, it can still be difficult to understand which processor is ideal for each type of consumer.

Apple M1

CPU cores: 8

Performance cores: 4

Efficiency cores: 4

GPU cores: 7 or 8

Neural Engine Cores: 16

Supported RAM: 16GB

Available Devices: MacBook Air, iPad Pro (5th generation), iMac 24 (2021), Mac Mini, iPad Air (2022)

Although it was Apple’s first chip released in 2020, the M1 still performs well and is highlighted by the fact that it has already been well optimized for the most popular applications on the market.

Apple M1 Pro

CPU cores: 8 or 10

Performance cores: 6 or 8

Efficiency cores: 2

GPU cores: 14 or 16

Neural Engine Cores: 16

Supported RAM: 32GB

Maximum memory bandwidth: 200 Gbps

Apple ProRes: 1

Available Devices: MacBook Pro 14, MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

One of the new features of the M1 Pro is the new special rendering mode for ProRes encoders and decoders. The chip also arrived for the MacBook Pro line from that processor.

Apple M1 Max

CPU cores: 10

Performance cores: 8

Efficiency cores: 2

GPU cores: 24 or 32

Neural Engine Cores: 16

Supported RAM: 64GB

Maximum memory bandwidth: 400 Gbps

Apple ProRes: 2

Available Devices: MacBook Pro 14, MacBook Pro 16 (2021), Mac Studio

The Apple M1 Max is only available in a 10-core variant and focuses on performance for the MacBook Pro lineup. Until recently, the component was the company’s most powerful chip.

Appl1 M1 Ultra

CPU cores: 20

Performance cores: 16

Efficiency cores: 4

GPU cores: 48

Neural Engine Cores: 32

Supported RAM: 128GB

Maximum memory bandwidth: 800 Gbps

Apple ProRes: 4

Available Devices: Mac Studio

Released in early March 2022, the M1 Ultra is considered the most powerful chip to power an Apple personal computer. The processor is only available on Mac Studio, a dedicated heavy-duty machine.