From the greatest to the greatest: Diego Maradona

One of the eternal controversies of world football is and will always be about the greatest figure in history: Pelé or Maradona? It’s almost the same as the chicken-and-egg controversy and has practically divided the world in two.

But today, on Pelé’s 80th birthday, everyone wants to join in his celebration, including “the fluff” who also sent best wishes to his historic rival.

“I want to join this universal tribute, very happy 80 years of life Rey @Pele !!!” Diego wrote on his Instagram account.



