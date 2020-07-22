From the creators of Smite now available in Early Access

Hi-Rez Studios’ tactical shooter is now available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch in early access format; all available packs.

Rogue Company, the competitively-cut third-person tactical shooter from Hi-Rez Studios, creators of Smite, is now available in Early Access or early access on both PC (through the Epic Games Store) and consoles. say PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. And to celebrate the news, its managers have shared a new cinematic trailer that you can see heading this news, in addition to presenting the contents of the different founder packs available to start playing the title right away.

All the contents of the founders packs

Thus, before its final launch as free to play, players who want to start playing Rogue Company in its Early Access version can already purchase one of the three founder packs available, each with a different price and content, from 14.99 euros. Below we detail the contents of each pack and its purchase price:

Starter Founder’s Pack (€ 14.99)

Immediate access to the Rogue Company closed beta before the game is free at a later date.

Ronin Costume Freak of Speed.

Epic Sun Flare weapon hilt.

Excited epic superstar dance.

Rare founder spray.

Two extra playable mercenaries: Phantom and Chaac.



