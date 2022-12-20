From Mrs. Claus—Style Attire to Her First Official Photos – at The Grandiose Billie Eilish Birthday Party

December 18, 2022 marked the 21st anniversary of the birth of pop star Billie Eilish, and the artist was not afraid to fry her first official shots. Achieving an academic award, as well as setting a world record by receiving the most consecutive Grammy nominations and becoming “the youngest person to win the Triple Crown of Awards for Film Music”, after taking home an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Grammy for her hit the James Bond track No Time to Die at the age of 20; the year was certainly a mega-success for the American pop singer.

Her friends and family may have made sure that her important day is remembered as well as her achievements. While she was arranging her last concert for fans at home (Kia Forum, California) on December 16 with longtime collaborator DJ Khaled; her brother Finneas, her parents, along with her beau, surprised Eilish with a birthday cake when the rapper congratulated her on her birthday. And just two days later, the world witnessed the best holiday party in history.

Inside Billie Eilish’s Popular Birthday Party

After celebrating on stage, the gang followed Billie Eilish to The Edition in West Hollywood, California, where they partied all night and were joined by other celebrity friends, including Justin Bieber and his wife. The You Should See Me In Crown singer seemingly donned an impressive Mrs. Claus costume, donning a red faux fur mini dress, elbow-length gloves and a belt to create the perfect look for a Christmas-themed night party. In addition, her boyfriend, who apparently couldn’t take his hands off her, also donned his best Santa Claus costume to get closer to his better half.

Eilish was definitely a lesbian, as she danced with her boyfriend, hugged her friends and even kissed some to express her joy and gratitude.

It is noteworthy that celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne, Dove Cameron, Elsa Gonzalez, drummer Gethin Davis and many others confirmed their presence at Eilish’s birthday party. When the Oscar winner’s guests serenaded her, she enthusiastically picked up one of her first legal drinks, and her famous friends and family cheered her on.

