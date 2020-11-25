From Dr. Saun Murphy’s medical drama, this actor is dead

ABC released the season 4 premiere of the medical drama The Good Doctor on November 2, after the long wait that kept fans anxious.

Fans of The Good Doctor clearly remember Shaun Murphy’s father, Ethan, played by actor Kirby Morrow, when the character first appeared on the series.

The sad news about the physical disappearance of the actor from the world of series, was released last week after Kirby Morrow died on November 18 at the age of 47.

Kirby Morrow’s death was announced by his brother Casey on social media, Gateworld reported. This is what the actor’s brother wrote to announce Morrow’s death:

“Kirby was such a blessed and talented person that he brought so much joy to everyone, while also being touched by our love and friendship. He lived for it and that is what fed him every day ”.

Kirby Morrow was also well known for his career in the Dragon Ball Z saga and his participation in The Good Doctor playing Ethan Murphy, Shaun’s father. The actor also played roles in Stargate Atlantis and on the series Supergirl.

But his talent and his particular taste for comedy, Kirby Morrow devoted much of his career to dubbing. Between 1999 and 2020, Kirby Morrow will have lent his vocal cords for some thirty anime, each one more popular than the next, like Hamtaro or Death Note.



