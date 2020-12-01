From Control to Doom Eternal, Xbox Game Pass games!

The Xbox Game Pass is getting an increasingly impressive game catalog with each passing month, and December 2020 will bring even more joy to service subscribers!

Coming soon to the Xbox Game Pass

On December 3, we will have several heavyweights arriving at the service, as it is on that day that we will be able to download Control (for consoles and Android), Haven (consoles and PC), Rage 2 (Android), Doom Eternal (PC), Slime Rancher (Android and consoles), Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC) and Yes, Your Grace (consoles, PC and Android).

On the 4th it is the turn of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (consoles and PC) to shine in the service. Shortly thereafter, on the 8th, Call of the Sea (consoles, PC and Android), Monster Sanctuary (consoles and Android) and Starbound (PC) arrive.

On the 9th Unto the End (consoles and PC) will be made available and on the 10th Assetto Corsa (consoles and Android), Superhot Mind Control Delete (consoles and Android) and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (consoles, PC and Android) will arrive. . Ufa!

Coming soon to Xbox Game Pass: https://t.co/4h9IK8UzPV Control (X)

Doom Eternal (P)

Haven (X/P)

Slime Rancher (X)

Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (P)

Yes, Your Grace (X/P)

Dragon Quest XI (X/P)

Call of the Sea (X/P)

Monster Sanctuary (X)

Starbound (P)

& more pic.twitter.com/Fke7XF8Y8d — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 1, 2020

We also have some games that come out of the catalog this month: you only have until the 11th to play eFootball PES 2020 (Consoles), and the 15th to enjoy Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Consoles and PC), Infinifactory (PC), Metro: Last Light Redux (PC), MudRunner (Consoles and PC), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Consoles), Pathologic 2 (Consoles and PC), The Turing Test (Consoles and PC), Ticket to Ride (Consoles and PC) and Untitled Goose Game (Consoles).



