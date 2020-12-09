From CoinShares CSO: “Psychology Management”

CoinShares CSO Meltem Demiors gave very important advice to investors these days when the price of Bitcoin (BTC) rose and fell by $ 1,000 per day. Demirors, who directly provided psychology-oriented advice at such times, shared his experiences with investors.

1/ a quick thread on trading, investing, and managing your own psychology. we've all had moments where hindsight gives us 20/20 vision into a trade, an investment, or deal. *BUT* we're bad at incorporating these experiences into our future decision-making. — Meltem Demirors (@Melt_Dem) December 9, 2020

Demirors’ golden recommendations

So, what are among the recommendations of Demirors, one of the famous names of the crypto money industry, to investors?

Put your investment decisions on paper, what you invested in and why you chose it.

Demirors investors’ “Why am I investing?”, “What are my income expectations and are they realistic?”, “How long do I aim to keep this investment?” and “how much fund am I allocating for this?” stated that the above recommendation can be implemented with questions such as. Investors can write down the answers to these questions and questions on paper and then learn important lessons from them.

Regularly review your investments and take note of your changing thoughts about it.

Experienced CSO states that after the first step, what was done right or wrong should be written on paper. Answers to questions such as whether the amount of investment allocated is correct or how this investment affects you can be important clues for investors.

Obtain and evaluate tangible data.

According to Demirors, all these entries can be returned to investors as real data. In the continuation of this, capital can be easily evaluated with the duration, risk, fund distribution between different asset classes and the effort spent.

At the last stage of this step, you can complete the process by writing down what you want to do differently in the next period or how the answers you get from the above questions make you feel.

Investment ‘skill’ can also be improved

Demirors, one of the well-known figures of not only the crypto money sector but also the traditional finance sector, stated that this process will accelerate over time. Demirors emphasized that 2 minutes is enough to write all his thoughts.

Stating that investing can be developed just like other skills, Demirors stated that they can be taken one step further by monitoring, evaluating and developing them. Finally, the famous name has sued those who avoid investing because of past mistakes to improve themselves and be better.



