From Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock to Henry Cavill’s Enola Holmes 2, THIS Running Joke Seems to Cover All The Holmes Universes.

Over the years, some of the most illustrious names in the film industry have given birth to Sherlock Holmes played by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle on screen. Many actors, from Ian McKellen to Michael Caine and Will Ferrell, embodied the iconic character in films and TV series. However, Benedict Cumberbatch and Henry Cavill played the most recent roles of the famous detective in the BBC films “Sherlock” and “Enola Holmes 2” and its prequel, respectively. Interestingly, both narratives allow for several creative liberties and change Doyle’s original story.

While “Sherlock” was a modern retelling of the popular Sherlock Holmes cases, the films about Enola Holmes are based on the series “The Mysteries of Enola Holmes”, written by author Nancy Springer. Although they still take place in the same era as Conan Doyle’s books, the younger of the Holmes brothers, Enola, is at the center of the story. Conversely, the books and the film relegate Sherlock to the level of a minor character. Having said that, there is one common thread between the two universes, and it’s fun.

What is the gag connecting BBC Sherlock with Enola Holmes 2?

Since “Enola Holmes” was the first film of the Netflix detective franchise, a new world and characters in it had to be created in it. Perhaps that is why the film was not able to sufficiently reveal each arch of the characters. However, with the already created universe of “Enola Holmes 2”, the filmmakers were able to concretize even minor plots and roles. One of the clearest examples of this was Henry Cavill’s Sherlock.

In the first film, Cavill had almost no screen time. Moreover, his role was rather a plot move for the further narration of Enola. However, in the sequel, the creators could add more of the personality of Sherlock Holmes, including his quirks and eccentricities. In fact, Sherlock Cavilla even hinted at Cumberbatch’s performance without mentioning Inspector Lestrade’s name. If you remember, in the BBC series, actor Rupert Graves played the famous inspector. Well, clearly not such a memorable Cumberbatch Sherlock.

The venerable detective turned to Lestrade with countless variations of his name. From Graham to Giles to Gavin, Sherlock called him anything but his real name Greg. In “Enola Holmes 2“, Sherlock Cavilla demonstrates the same indifference to Lestrade from this world. When the inspector asks if he can call the famous detective by name, Sherlock answers him with silence. In the same scene, the inspector reveals that his name is Graydon, and even mumbles about his background.

It looked like a weak but unsuccessful attempt by Lestrade to get Sherlock to remember his name. Judging by Cavill’s disinterest in the whole conversation, the detective could not remember his name correctly. Fun fact: this is a direct reference to the books of Sir author Conan Doyle. In the books, the inspector is always referred to as G. Lestrade, and his name is never disclosed.

What do you think about this delightful community of the two universes? Let us know in the comments. In the meantime, you can watch Enola Holmes 2 broadcast on Netflix.