From Ben Thomas to Richard Williams: 7 Will Smith Characters Worth Revisiting for His 54th Birthday

I Am Legend hero Will Smith has just turned 54. The superstar has an amazing career spanning three decades, and there is no end in sight. One of the most famous African American icons, he began his role with a lighter and funnier self, rising to some tear-jerking and exciting roles. “Never let anyone tell you that there is nothing you can do. Even me: “Smith probably stuck to that quote from his movie, blessing us with cinematic gold.

Willard Carroll Smith II began his career with a breakthrough starring role in the film “The Prince of Beverly Hills”. Smith strategically planned his career, enriched himself with the qualities of a hero and chose roles that eventually made him a Hollywood star of the first magnitude. An ambitious artist has always wanted to be the best actor in the world. Regardless of his current ranking, he has played some amazing characters throughout his career. Celebrating the versatility and 54th birthday of this legend, let’s once again recall the seven iconic characters played by Smith.

From Ben Thomas to Agent J — Will Smith’s Main Characters

1) Chris Gardner (“In pursuit of Happiness”)

Director: Gabriele Muccino

Screenwriter: Stephen Conrad

Starring: Will Smith, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Jaden Smith.

“Tearful” remains one of the most motivating and successful films of all time. Smith cemented the potential of his skills by playing Chris Gardner. Between professional failure and personal problems, viewers connect themselves through a character whose determination struggles with all of this. We see the ugly sides of economic instability and Gardner’s rebellion at the bottom. The film is based on the story of American businessman Chris Gardner.

2) Mike Lowry (Bad Guys)

Director: Michael Bay

Screenwriter: Michael Barry, Gee Mulholland, Doug Richardson

Starring: Martin Lawrence, Will Smith, Thea Leoni and Teresa Randle.

The 1995 film Bad Guys had sequels due to its success. Smith plays Detective Mike Lowry, the main character of the film, along with Marcus Burnett. The duo’s comical characters made the audience burst out laughing. The drama about a police duo has released 3 parts over the years, and a 4th “Bad Guys” movie is planned.

3) Will Smith (The Fresh Prince of Beverly Hills)

Director: Andy Borowitz, Susan Borowitz

Screenplay: Andy Borowitz, Susan Borowitz, Benny Medina, etc.

Starring: Will Smith, James Avery, Janet Hubert-Whitten, Alfonso Ribeiro.

This was Will’s first breakthrough role. The actor’s character is named after him, while Will is the son of a middle—class family. An enthusiastic quirky character leaves to live with his rich extended family. Life in the upper class of Bel-Air is different from his hometown. Watching him move away from the mundane lifestyle, the show focuses on his hilarious attempts to adjust to a newfound bizarre world.

4) Agent Jay (Men in Black)

Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Screenwriter: Ed Solomon

Starring: Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Linda Fiorentino, Vincent D’Onofrio.

A black J-Era suit and tie show Will Smith a brilliantly honed look as he and his partner Agent Kay fight a not-so-common evil, aliens. The 1997 sci-fi movie series gave life to all the FBI theories about aliens. The energetic, ready-to-shoot character feels almost like one of the extraterrestrial life forms. The sarcastic character adds color, struggling to work in a tough boring organization.

5) Muhammad Ali (Ali)

Director: Michael Mann

Screenplay: Gregory Allen Howard based on a screenplay by Michael Mann, Eric Roth, Stephen J. Revel and Christopher Wilkinson.

Starring: Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, James Lassiter, Paul Ardaji, Jada Pinkett-Smith and A. Kitman Ho.

The 2001 film is a biographical sports film based on boxing legend Muhammad Ali. Smith had to fill the big shoes, imagining Ali’s journey and life. From converting to religion to becoming a civil rights icon and restoring his title, Will showed absolute justice by honoring the deceased icon in this film. The actor was nominated for an Oscar in recognition for his role.

6) Dr. Robert Neville (I am a legend)

Director: Francis Lawrence

Screenwriter: Akiva Goldsman and Mark Protosevich

Starring: Will Smith, Alisi Braga, Charlie Tahan, Dash Mihok

The main character, played by Smith, is left alone after the virus takes over the world. Robert is a medical scientist who created a modified strain of measles designed to treat cancer. The character’s only companion is his dog as he struggles to console himself in a shattered world.

As a result, he can often be seen talking to mannequins eager for human contact. The heartbreaking story of a lone survivor in the modern world reflects our imagined future. The 2007 film will soon have a sequel to “I am Legend 2”.

7) Ben Thomas (Seven pounds)

Director: Gabriele Muccino

Screenwriter: Grant Niport