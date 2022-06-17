According to team insider Kevin Gorman, the Pittsburgh Pirates have included outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba on the injured list for 60 days with a fracture of the navicular bone of the right wrist without displacement.

The team called up left-handed pitcher Kim Vieux from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill the vacant roster spot.

Smith-Njigba, who was originally selected by the New York Yankees in the fourth round in 2017, was called up to the Majors earlier this week for the first time in his career.

He scored a double in his first game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

Smith-Njigba is the older brother of Ohio State receiver Jackson Smith-Njigba. The younger brother is ready for his junior season as the number 1 receiving option in the Buckeyes.

The future NFL Draft pick gained 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns in his sophomore year at Columbus last season.